Monday 17 October 2022
Ex-France lock Arnaud Mela replaces Jeremy Davidson as Brive coach

Ex-Ireland international Davidson was sacked after Saturday’s 45-7 defeat to Toulouse.

By AFP Monday 17 Oct 2022, 12:28 PM
Jeremy Davidson.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO

FORMER FRANCE INTERNATIONAL Arnaud Mela has been appointed head coach of Top 14 strugglers Brive, the French team announced on Monday.

Mela takes over from ex-Ireland international Jeremy Davidson who was sacked after Saturday’s 45-7 defeat to Toulouse, the club’s fifth in seven matches this season, and their third at home.

Mela’s “role will be to unite the whole group around one objective: to quickly improve sporting results,” the team said in a statement.

Méla, 42, played for the club for nine seasons until 2017. He started his coaching career in Albi before joining Brive’s coaching setup in 2021.

Ex-London Irish and Ulster player Davidson, 48, took over in 2018 and lifted Brive back into the Top 14 in his first season, but finished the following three in 11th, twice, and 12th places.

– © AFP 2022

