Tipp double All-Ireland winner caps huge season with U20 Player of the Year award

Jerome Cahill lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

TIPPERARY STAR JEROME Cahill has capped an outstanding individual season with the Bord Gáis Energy U20 Player of the Year award.

Cahill scored 1-1 in last month’s All-Ireland U20 final, in which the Premier county saw off Cork to lift the silverware. That win came just days after the Kilruane MacDonagh’s man was involved in Liam Sheedy’s senior set-up who lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

20-year-old Cahill was influential for Liam Cahill’s U20 side this summer as they claimed Munster and All-Ireland honours, the latter for the second year in-a-row.

He follows in the footsteps of Tipperary team-mate Ger Browne, who scooped the individual accolade last year, and 2017 and 2016 winners, Limerick star Aaron Gillane and Waterford’s Stephen Bennett respectively.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s Michael Slattery was named the Bord Gáis Energy Player of the Year for the Richie McElligott Cup, following the Kingdom’s impressive run to glory.

Jerome Cahill and Michael Slattery with their awards. Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

Slattery accounted for eight of his side’s points as Kerry were 3-22 to 0-12 winners against Down in last month’s decider. He becomes the second Kerryman in two years to take the accolade, after Lixnaw’s Shane Conway won it last year.

Both players were presented with their respective awards at Cahir Castle by Ger Cunningham, Chair of the 2019 Bord Gáis Energy U20 Player of the Year Awards committee.

Galway hurler Joe Canning and TG4’s Mícheál Ó Domhnaill were the other judges.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!