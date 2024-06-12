Basketball legend Jerry West, inspiration for NBA logo, dies aged 86

BASKETBALL LEGEND JERRY West, the star Los Angeles Lakers guard who inspired the NBA logo, has died at the age of 86.

West played for the Lakers from 1960 through 1974, winning his only NBA title as a player in 1972. He was also a member of the USA’s Olympic gold medal-winning squad at the Rome Games in 1960.

West was known affectionately as ‘Mr Clutch’ for his propensity to make key plays in pivotal situations, such as his 60-foot buzzer-beater to tie Game 3 of the 1970 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. He was also known as ‘Mr Outside’ — a reference to his proficiency on the perimeter with the Lakers — and, later, ‘The Logo’, after the NBA designed its badge around his silhouette.

In 1968, he became the only player in NBA history to be crowned Finals MVP while playing for the losing team.

West was voted season MVP in 1972 as he won his sole championship as a player with the Lakers. Throughout his career, he was a 14-time All-Star, made 12 All-NBA teams and five All-Defensive teams. He also holds the NBA record for the highest points per game average in a playoff series with 46.3.

West went on to coach the Lakers in 1977 and steered them to the playoffs in three consecutive years before transitioning to executive roles, firstly as a scout and later as general manager. He was an integral figure as his beloved Lakers went on to win five NBA titles during the Magic Johnson-inspired ‘Showtime’ era of the ’80s, and a further title in 2000.

West famously traded Vlade Divac for the draft rights to Kobe Bryant in 1996, recruiting free agent center Shaquille O’Neal during the same off-season. He drafted in the Chicago Bulls’ six-time NBA champion Phil Jackson as head coach in 1999, yielding a Lakers three-peat — but West departed the organisation after the first of those three titles in 2000.

In later years, West has served as an executive on several NBA clubs, most recently the Clippers. His two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 and 2017 took his personal tally — as both player and executive — to nine.

A semi-fictionalised version of West was recently played by actor Jason Clarke in the HBO series Winning Time, a dramatic and irreverent depiction of the Showtime Lakers outfit that West was integral to building.