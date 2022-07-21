Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 21 July 2022
Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest

The 29-year-old left Old Trafford after his contract expired this summer.

By Press Association Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 8:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,241 Views 4 Comments
Jesse Lingard.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Jesse Lingard.
Jesse Lingard.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED forward Jesse Lingard has signed for Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

The 29-year-old, who left Old Trafford after his contract expired this summer, had also been linked with West Ham – where he spent half a season on loan in 2021, and Everton.

Lingard is the 11th signing made by Forest as they prepare for their first season in the top flight in 23 years.

He made 22 appearances for Manchester United last season, but only four of those were starts.

Lingard will link up at the City Ground with former Red Devils team-mate Dean Henderson, who joined on loan earlier this month.

