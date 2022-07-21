Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED forward Jesse Lingard has signed for Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.
The 29-year-old, who left Old Trafford after his contract expired this summer, had also been linked with West Ham – where he spent half a season on loan in 2021, and Everton.
Lingard is the 11th signing made by Forest as they prepare for their first season in the top flight in 23 years.
📸 @JesseLingard is a Red ❤️— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 21, 2022
🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PL pic.twitter.com/5p7X4YW3AV
He made 22 appearances for Manchester United last season, but only four of those were starts.
Lingard will link up at the City Ground with former Red Devils team-mate Dean Henderson, who joined on loan earlier this month.
