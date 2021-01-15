Jets look to Saleh to turn their fortunes around after a miserable 2020

Robert Saleh has held talks with the Jets.

THE NEW YORK Jets are poised to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their new head coach, a report said, replacing Adam Gase who was let go at the end of a dismal 2020 NFL season.

Under Gase the Jets established one of the worst seasons in club history, posting just two wins to finish bottom of the AFC East.

Saleh’s deal is for five years, US sports broadcaster ESPN reported, citing league sources.

The 41-year-old American quickly established himself as the Jets’ front-runner for the job.

Saleh beat out several others, including Tennessee Titans assistant coach Arthur Smith, and had discussions with six of seven NFL teams currently looking for a coach, the report said.

Saleh spent four seasons as the 49ers’ coordinator where he led the defence to the fifth best record in yards.

Before San Francisco, Saleh served as a defensive assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.