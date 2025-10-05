Fianna Fáil's Jim Gavin has withdrawn from the presidential election

JIM GAVIN HAS announced that he has withdrawn from the presidential election.

In a statement released by Fianna Fáil in the last few minutes, the former Dublin GAA manager said he had decided “to withdraw from the presidential election contest with immediate effect and return to the arms of my family”.

It comes after he failed to clarify reports on today’s The Week in Politics debate that he allegedly did not repay a tenant €3,300 in rent mistakenly paid over a decade ago.

In the statement, Gavin said recent days “have given me cause to reflect.”

Advertisement

“I made a mistake that was not in keeping with my character and the standards I set myself. I am now taking steps to address the matter,” he said.

“I have also thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the well-being of my family and friends.

“Taking all these considerations on board, I have decided to withdraw from the presidential election contest with immediate effect and return to the arms of my family.”

Gavin said he announced his campaign “in a spirit of lifelong public service and a love of country” and said he “always knew the campaign would be robust and challenging”.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have never shirked from a contest. I have always sought to act in honour and good faith.”

He said he has been “humbled by the encouragement and kind words I received” throughout his campaign.

“So many people have gone out of their way to support me in so many ways, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to them. I truly hope you understand my decision and do not feel let down.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Written by Jane Moore and posted on TheJournal.ie