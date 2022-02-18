Aberdeen given permission to speak to St Mirren's Irish boss Jim Goodwin

ABERDEEN HAVE BEEN given permission to speak to St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin over their managerial vacancy.

The Dons have targeted the Irishman after sacking Stephen Glass on Sunday.

St Mirren said in a statement: “This is an opportunity that Jim wishes to explore and the club has granted the manager permission to speak to Aberdeen regarding this position. We hope for a swift resolution to this matter.”

Aberdeen added: “We will make a formal announcement when the process to secure a new manager is complete.”

Former St Mirren captain Goodwin, a Waterford native, has been manager of the Buddies since 2019 and took them to two semi-finals last season. His current team sit sixth in the cinch Premiership, two points above Aberdeen.

Barry Robson has been in caretaker charge of the Dons, who visit Motherwell on Saturday, while St Mirren are taking on Livingston in West Lothian.

Former midfielder Goodwin, who began a 19-year playing career at Celtic, earned a cap with the Republic of Ireland during their 3-0 friendly win over Finland in Helsinki following the 2002 World Cup.