'It would only happen because it's us' - McGuinness hits out at 'unfair' Roscommon venue choice

DONEGAL MANAGER JIM McGuinness was fiercely critical of the decision to stage his side’s dramatic victory over Mayo at Dr. Hyde Park in Roscommon, claiming it was unfair and would only be inflicted on his team.

Ciaran Moore’s dramatic late point earned a one-point win for Donegal, which secures for them second place in the group and a spot in next weekend’s preliminary All-Ireland quarter final. The result eliminated Mayo from the championship.

With the final round of games in the group phase fixed for neutral venue, McGuinness rounded on the CCCC for their selection of Roscommon as that neutral venue. The Donegal boss said the decision was unfair, saying his side had to travel to Athlone to find accommodation. McGuinness claimed that venues in Cavan and Monaghan were available, but not selected, and then went on to claim that the decision would not have been made for any other team involved.

“We don’t believe we should have been here”, McGuinness told reporters after the game.

“We think it was very unfair to bring us here, it was the equivalent of bringing Mayo to Omagh.

“We also put in an email to the CCCC to say we couldn’t get a hotel in the area. We had to stay in Athlone, we had to go beyond the venue. It was the equivalent of Mayo playing us in Omagh and staying in Derry. I don’t believe that would happen, I believe it would only happen to us. It would only happen because it’s us.

“We made a case, and we made a case early, but it was on deaf ears. I don’t like the fact our supporters are always being taken advantage of. We have had seven games to this point, nobody has played more games than us, yet we had the longest trek.

“Breffni [Park, Cavan] was an option, they will say it wasn’t. I know Clones was offered but it was rescinded. All you’re looking for is fairness.”

Asked why he believes Donegal have been uniquely treated in this regard, McGuinness replied, “That’s probably a long conversation we would need to have, but we knew a month ago it would be here, we knew we couldn’t get accommodation and we knew it would be difficult for supporters.

“We put that case forward and that didn’t happen. It happens for all the other teams, why not us? Everyone else had a fair shake this week.

“We are 38 minutes from Mayo’s training ground. We are three and a half hours from Inishowen. It’s not fair and if I don’t say it, who is going to say it?”