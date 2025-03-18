MONDAY’S IRELAND press conference in Abbotstown included two players up for interview back to back who aim to make their Ireland debut in the coming days.

Both individuals are adept at operating as either centre-half or full-back.

Yet there are significant differences between the pair too.

There is a shyness about James Abankwah befitting a player who is barely out of his teens and still growing accustomed to life as a professional footballer.

On the other hand, at 27, Jimmy Dunne is a man with over 200 senior appearances.

He has had to get used to adapting to different circumstances having played in the top five leagues in English football, and a short stint in the Scottish Premiership with Hearts.

He made a goalscoring Premier League debut at Burnley in September 2020, but it was one of a handful of appearances with the Clarets.

Advertisement

The St Kevin’s Boys graduate came of age amid loan spells in the National League (Barrow), League Two (Accrington Stanley) and League One (Sunderland and Fleetwood Town).

At QPR he has found a more permanent home. Dunne has been a regular for the Championship side in the past four seasons, making over 150 appearances.

“My career has been an emotional roller-coaster,” he says. “I got released by Man United at 18 and 12 months later, I was playing Conference football, so it was one extreme to the other. I felt I had a lot of catching up to do but I feel like I am where I deserve and should be at this stage in my career. The older I get, I’ll continue to strive for Premier League and, if it’s late, it’s late, but hopefully, I will get there.”

His trajectory with the international team has been similarly unpredictable. He received his first call-up at 21 under Martin O’Neill. Six years later, he is still awaiting a senior debut.

There have been rumours of a potential switch to represent Northern Ireland, but Dunne jokes: “I’ve been asked to do it in the past, my granny is from Enniskillen, just over the border so it’s been an option but, to be honest… In Dundalk, I don’t think you can consider it too much. I don’t want to go missing or anything.”

The defender insists he has not been disheartened by the long wait for his debut, pointing out that centre-back is widely considered the most competitive area in the squad.

“[Heimir has] been at some games [recently], I think I did well in the games which helps. He wants to get a good atmosphere and feeling into the camp and he’s mentioned my character to me a couple of times so he values that as much as he does the football side of things.”

It’s an important point in his club career as well.

With eight games remaining, 15th-place QPR are unlikely to challenge for the playoffs, but Dunne is out of contract at the end of the season.

“There have been loads of talks, always talks over and back,” he says. “In the position I am, I’m just going to see what the best opportunity is but at the minute I’m just going to focus on my games at QPR because we’re mid-table, we’re trying to finish high, I’m trying to focus on doing the best as I can for the team.”

Dunne has been involved in all 38 of the club’s Championship games this season and has thrived since manager Martí Cifuentes converted him into a full-back last year.

“The challenges, physically, you go from doing 8 or 9k a game to 10/11k a game. I don’t think I’ve ever done 11k in a game but close enough. And the advantage is I can get into the opposition box so rather than have to wait for set-pieces I can get in at the back post and that’s been a bit of a game-changer for me.”

That switch has paved the way for a potential international debut this week and Dunne will no doubt be thinking of his late father Eamonn — a successful Gaelic football player and coach from Kerry — who passed away last year after a long illness.

“My dad was a school teacher/GAA coach. He was my manager as much as a father. Everyone’s family situations are different, but being away from my family from 15 years of age was tough. That changes family situations and losing him midway through the season was complicated but he’d be very, very proud to see that I’m back involved in this camp and I’m lucky, I’ve got a good family behind me, a good parish behind me, and I’m sure they’ll be very proud.

“My father’s story was a story of resilience as well. His story was that he got hit by a car as a kid and he had an unfortunate leg and he wore shin pads playing for County Louth. He was probably the only GAA player ever to wear shin pads.

“I think that GAA culture sticks to the soccer lads coming through. So yeah I’m very, very proud.”