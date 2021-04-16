Versatile back O'Brien the latest Leinster player to confirm new deal

O'Brien has been excellent for Leinster.

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that versatile back Jimmy O’Brien has signed a new contract with the province ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old Kildare man has been excellent for Leinster over the last two seasons, playing at fullback, outside centre, and even starting on the left wing once during the current campaign.

O’Brien is an Ireland 7s international and has pointed to his time in the seven-man as crucial to his development.

Leinster have announced a raft of contract extensions this week, as well as the signing of Samoa international tighthead prop Michael Alaalatoa, who will arrive from the Crusaders in New Zealand this summer.

New contracts for Luke McGrath, Sean Cronin, Michael Milne, Dave Kearney, Ross Molony, James Tracy, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Scott Penny, Hugo Keenan, and David Hawkshaw have already been confirmed this week, with more to come today.

Veteran lock Scott Fardy confirmed yesterday that he will retire at the end of the season.

