Dublin: 8°C Friday 16 April 2021
Versatile back O'Brien the latest Leinster player to confirm new deal

The province have announced a raft of new deals this week.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 16 Apr 2021, 11:10 AM
O'Brien has been excellent for Leinster.
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO
Image: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that versatile back Jimmy O’Brien has signed a new contract with the province ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old Kildare man has been excellent for Leinster over the last two seasons, playing at fullback, outside centre, and even starting on the left wing once during the current campaign.

O’Brien is an Ireland 7s international and has pointed to his time in the seven-man as crucial to his development.

Leinster have announced a raft of contract extensions this week, as well as the signing of Samoa international tighthead prop Michael Alaalatoa, who will arrive from the Crusaders in New Zealand this summer.

New contracts for Luke McGrath, Sean Cronin, Michael Milne, Dave Kearney, Ross Molony, James Tracy, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Scott Penny, Hugo Keenan, and David Hawkshaw have already been confirmed this week, with more to come today.

Veteran lock Scott Fardy confirmed yesterday that he will retire at the end of the season.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey delve into the mechanics of signing players in rugby and look ahead to Ireland’s home clash with France in the Women’s Six Nations.

Murray Kinsella
