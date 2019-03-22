This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hanrahan grateful for Mathewson influence as he channels energy in positive direction

‘I was more worried about week-to-week stuff, ‘am I in, am I out?’ for too long and my energy was wasted.’

By Declan Rooney Friday 22 Mar 2019, 6:15 AM
Hanrahan runs into trouble against the Ospreys.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Hanrahan runs into trouble against the Ospreys.
Hanrahan runs into trouble against the Ospreys.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

JJ HANRAHAN ISN’T about to start wondering if he will be in the mix when Munster head to Murrayfield next week for the Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Edinburgh, but he knows that a big performance is required tomorrow against Zebre.

Joey Carbery’s hamstring problems have created openings at out-half and Hanrahan is keen to seize the opportunity against Michael Bradley’s side.

The 26-year old has played 13 times for Munster this season but with Tyler Bleyendaal and Bill Johnston also battling for game-time, the Kerry native knows the best has to be made of every chance.

“It would be great to play next weekend, like everyone in this squad, in this team, everybody wants to get a bite of that cherry. I don’t know how many players have been used at this stage now, probably close to 50,” said Hanrahan.

“That’s where you want to be, at that top table. You want to be tested at that level and you want to try and play for Munster at the European quarter-finals and hopefully beyond. That’s where everyone in the squad wants to be, definitely.

“Alby Mathewson’s been a big influence since he’s come here. He changed my mindset a bit. I was more worried about week-to-week stuff, ‘am I in, am I out?’ for too long and my energy was wasted.

Jack O'Donoghue and Alby Mathewson Calming presence: Mathewson, right, preparing for training with Jack O'Donoghue. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“Now, you still do your extras, you still do your skill work but you have that as your main focus as opposed to worrying about whether you’re playing or not at the weekend.

“Having your main focus being becoming the best player and getting your skills at the best level they can be and not worrying about selection is a very different mindset to ‘am I in, am I out?”

And Hanrahan said that Conor Murray is ready to hit the ground running on his return to Munster as they bid for glory on two fronts.

“Conor’s back in the mix and he’ll be delighted to get back as well. He’ll be raring to go, he’s a world-class player and the stick he comes under sometimes, it’s not deserved,” said Hanrahan.

“You don’t become a poor player overnight. He’s going to be raring to go, he’s a quality, world-class player and he’s going to be ready to go.”

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland's disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby's new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

