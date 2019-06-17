This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 17 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘Totally false and absurd’ - Benfica rubbish reports of Atletico deal for Joao Felix

The Portuguese giants have moved swiftly to dismiss claims the talented teenager was on the brink of a big-money move.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Jun 2019, 5:46 PM
57 minutes ago 882 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4686450

BENFICA HAVE VEHEMENTLY denied reports claiming Atletico Madrid are on the brink of signing teenager Joao Felix.

Reports in the Spanish press claimed Atletico were due to announce the signing of the 19-year-old imminently after agreeing to pay his €120 million release clause.

In doing so, Los Rojiblancos would be signing one of Europe’s most sought-after young talents, with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid linked with Felix’s signature in recent months.

Omnisport reported last week that Atletico were hopeful of convincing the youngster to move to the Wanda Metropolitano with the promise of earning more first-team opportunities than he would at rival clubs.

However, Benfica have moved swiftly to deny the rumours while reiterating that the release clause is still active for any club willing to meet its value.

“In view of the set of news published in these last hours, Sport Lisboa e Benfica clarifies that it is false that any negotiation process is currently under way regarding a possible transfer of player Joao Felix,” read a statement on Benfica’s website.

The conditions for its negotiation are public and known, taking into account the termination clause defined in the amount of €120m.”

Benfica have also angrily denied reports emanating from the Portuguese media claiming that agent Jorge Mendes would profit from the deal.

SL Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt in Lisbon, Portugal - 11 Apr 2019 Joao Felix scores against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League in April. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

It was claimed that Mendes would take a 30% commission on the transfer, earning him around €36m.

“More serious, and that deserves our most vehement repudiation and denial, is the false news that refers to negotiations that involve commissions of 30% and which, unfortunately, was echoed in Portugal by the newspaper A Bola, with intentions and goals that we do not know at all,” read the statement.

We repeat: this information is totally false, absurd and has clear intentions for the reputation and dignity of Benfica.”

Felix enjoyed a fine breakthrough season for the Portuguese giants, who he joined as a 16-year-old in 2015 after being released by rivals Porto.

The forward scored 20 goals and laid on 11 assists in 43 matches across all competitions as Benfica claimed the Primeira Liga title and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

His performances earned him a call-up to the senior Portugal side and a first cap in the Nations League victory against Switzerland earlier this month.

- Omni 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie