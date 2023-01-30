Wolves sign Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes from Flamengo

WOLVES HAVE COMPLETED the signing of midfielder Joao Gomes from Flamengo on a five-and-a-half-year deal with the option of a further 12 months, while the club have also confirmed that Irish academy goalkeeper Joe O’Shaughnessy has departed by mutual consent.

The 21-year-old Gomes joins Wolves despite interest from Lyon and is the sixth signing Julen Lopetegui has made in the January transfer window. The move is subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Advertisement

Gomes appeared in 41 games for the Brazil club last season and adds further depth to a talented midfield featuring the likes of Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves.

The signing will be a boost to a Wolves side who sit in 17th place in the Premier League.

Originating from Rio De Janeiro, Gomes joins a side with a host of Portuguese speakers. He was developed through Flamengo’s academy and was a regular feature in their first team, which lifted the Copa Libertadores in November.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Gomes was in Brazil’s 55 man pre-list for the World Cup in Qatar and has been called up once to the U20 squad. Lopetegui’s side are next in action at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

Departing goalkeeper O’Shaughnessy, 20, was already on loan at Bradford and will continue to train with Mark Hughes’ side as a free agent.