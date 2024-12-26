Advertisement
More Stories
Joao Pereira. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeRuthless

Ruben Amorim's successor at Sporting Lisbon sacked already

Joao Pereira has paid the price for Sporting’s sudden loss of form.
10.33am, 26 Dec 2024

SPORTING LISBON SACKED coach Joao Pereira just over a month after he replaced Ruben Amorim at the helm, with Rui Borges appointed boss on Thursday.

Pereira was named coach when Amorim left for English giants Manchester United, but has paid the price for Sporting’s sudden loss of form.

The capital club, who had a 100-percent record in the Primeira Liga this season before he took over, lost top spot in the Portuguese top flight to Benfica following a 0-0 draw with Gil Vicente last weekend.

Pereira lost his first four Premier League and Champions League matches in charge.

The 43-year-old Borges was coach of sixth-placed Vitoria Guimaraes, whom he also led to a second-placed finish in the league phase of the Uefa Conference League.

– © AFP 2024

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie