This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 7 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sevilla manager confirms he is suffering from leukemia but vows to continue in charge

Joaquin Caparros was speaking after Sevilla’s 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid on Sunday.

By AFP Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 9:07 PM
21 minutes ago 838 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4581116
Caparros took over as Sevilla caretaker manager in March.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Caparros took over as Sevilla caretaker manager in March.
Caparros took over as Sevilla caretaker manager in March.
Image: Imago/PA Images

SEVILLE MANAGER JOAQUIN Caparros announced on Sunday that he has chronic leukemia but says the condition is under control and will not prevent him continuing in his job.

The 63-year-old, who took over last month after Pablo Machin was sacked, was speaking after Sevilla’s 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid in La Liga.

“I have chronic leukemia,” Caparros said in the post-match press conference. “I have caught it early and can live a normal life.

“I want to enjoy my job and for everyone to stay calm. I’ve had no treatment and am grateful for the club giving me the opportunity [to continue coaching].”

Previously Sevilla’s sporting director, Caparros is now acting as coach until the end of the season, with the team winning four of his six games in charge so far.

Another former Sevilla coach, Eduardo Berizzo, announced in November 2017 that he was suffering from prostate cancer. He was sacked a month later following a string of bad results.

Spain: RCD Espanyol-Sevilla FC Sevilla manager Caparros. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The victory over Valladolid moved Sevilla up to fifth in the table after two goals in the final six minutes from Roque Mesa Quevedo and Munir El Haddadi.

They are now only a point behind Getafe, who they play later this month after a crunch derby at home to Real Betis next weekend.

“My goal is the Champions League, that’s very clear,” Caparros said. “That is our objective and we are going to do everything we can to achieve it.”

Getafe kept their own remarkable bid for Champions League qualification on track by edging past Athletic Bilbao 1-0, Angel Rodriguez Diaz on target to seal his side’s first win in four games.

Alaves were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Leganes while Huesca scored two of three goals in six second-half minutes away to Levante, but it was only enough for a 2-2 draw.

Despite signs of a revival in recent weeks, Huesca remain six points adrift of safety while Levante sit three clear of 18th-placed Villarreal, who play away to Real Betis later on Sunday.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie