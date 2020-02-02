Good news for Galway as no concern over Canning injury from Limerick game

THE GALWAY HURLING camp are satisfied that star forward Joe Canning did not suffer any major injury when being forced to withdraw in the second half of today’s clash with Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds.

Canning was attended to by Galway medics during the second half with Sean Bleahane coming on to replace him in the 47th minute.

Manager Shane O’Neill reported afterwards that there was no major problem with the knock to the arm that the Portumna player sustained.

“No, he’s fine. He got a bang in the nerve. He just couldn’t feel it there. He’s fine now. He put ice on the nerve there and he’ll be fine.”

Canning had shot 0-7, five of those from placed balls, during his time on the pitch with Galway trailing Limerick 1-13 to 0-12 when he departed. But the 2018 All-Ireland champions dominated the remainder of the match and took the points on offer in this Allianz hurling league clash.

The news on Canning will be a relief to Galway supporters given the setback he suffered in league action last year when damaging his hamstring in a semi-final tie with Waterford in Nowlan Park.

Galway had won their opening clash against Westmeath last Sunday and will next face Tipperary on Sunday 16 February in Pearse Stadium.