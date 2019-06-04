Ex-Ireland U21 striker joins League One newcomers after being released by Wolves

NEWLY-PROMOTED LEAGUE One side MK Dons have announced the signing of former Republic of Ireland U21 international Joe Mason.

The 28-year-old striker joins on a free transfer after he was released by Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

Mason made 39 appearances during a three-year spell at Wolves. However, he hadn’t played for the Molineux outfit since the final game of their 2016-17 Championship campaign.

“I’m over the moon to finally get this move done,” Mason said. “This is a club that has a lot of ambition. They are moving in the right direction and the facilities are so impressive.

“The main thing for me, though, was the manager. I’ve heard a lot of good things about Tis [Paul Tisdale] and after I met him it was a no brainer for me.

“He talked about the game really well and spoke highly of me and how I would fit into his team. With the vision he has and how he wants to play, I think I’ll fit in really well. I’m looking forward to working under him.”

Mason was capped by Ireland up to U21 level. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Despite being born in Plymouth, Mason represented Ireland at underage level as his mother hails from Mayo.

After starting his career at Plymouth Argyle, he went on to play 99 times for Cardiff City in the Championship. He scored six times in 28 appearances as they were promoted to the Premier League as champions in 2013.

Mason was signed by Wolves in January 2016 and featured prominently until Nuno Espirito Santo’s appointment as manager 18 months later. He was sent out on loan to Burton Albion, Colorado Rapids and Portsmouth, before cutting ties with the club earlier this year.

