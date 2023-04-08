Winning starts for Carlow, Offaly and Kerry in Joe McDonagh Cup

Results

Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1

Offaly 3-19 Laois 1-22

Down 1-14 Kerry 1-26

Carlow 5-23 Kildare 0-19

Leinster U20HC

Wexford 2-17 Kilkenny 0-20

Westmeath 2-14 Antrim 3-8

Dublin 1-19 Galway 1-17

******

CARLOW, OFFALY AND Kerry got off to winning starts in the Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon.

Carlow stunned Kildare on a scoreline of 5-23 to 0-19 to top the group.

The hosts at Netwatch Cullen Park were 4-13 to 0-5 ahead at half time.

Paddy Boland fired a 24-minute first-half hat-trick, while Conor Kehoe raised Carlow’s other green flags — one in each half — in a huge result for Tom Mullally’s side.

Offaly also enjoyed a big win over neighbours Laois in Tullamore.

Eoghan Cahill excelled with 2-11 in the entertaining derby, with Joey Keenaghan scoring Offaly’s other goal. Paddy Purcell was on target for Laois, with Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher leading their scoring charge.

And earlier, last year’s beaten Joe McDonagh Cup finalists Kerry got their campaign off to a winning start in Down.

Eoin Ross bagged a goal in the 10th minute and the Kingdom went from strength to strength from there. Stephen Molumphy’s side finished up 15-point victors.

Elsewhere, Wexford, Westmeath and Dublin triumphed in the Leinster U20 hurling championship.

Wexford powered to a 2-17 to 0-20 win over Kilkenny, Luke Murphy and Cian Byrne grabbing the goals; quick-fire second-half majors from David Williams and David O’Reilly helped Westmeath to victory over Antrim; and Dublin came from nine points down to overcome Galway in an entertaining clash. Jamie Conroy scored the Dubs’ goal as they won by two.

