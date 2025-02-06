Joe Schmidt to leave Australia role after this year's Rugby Championship

JOE SCHMIDT IS set to depart his role as Australia head coach after this year’s Rugby Championship.

Schmidt has extended his current contract to take in the Rugby Championship, which starts on 16 August and finishes on 4 October, while he will also be in charge for this summer’s Lions Tour.

But the former Ireland coach will not remain with the Wallabies as they look ahead to the 2027 World Cup, which is hosted by Australia.

Led by Director of High Performance, Peter Horne, Rugby Australia will now commence a process to recruit the Wallabies’ next head coach, who will start after the 2025 Rugby Championship.

Australia face three tests against the Lions this summer, playing in Brisbane on 19 July, in Melbourne on 26 July, and in Sydney on 2 August.

Their Rugby Championship campaign begins with a trip to face South Africa on 16 August, while they finish with a game against New Zealand on 4 October.

“We are delighted Joe will continue to coach the Wallabies beyond his current contract,” said Horne. “After noting the positive impact Joe has made with the Wallabies playing and coaching staff, we were keen that he stay on after the Lions series.

“Joe expressed to us that he was enjoying his work with the Wallabies while also making clear his need to spend more time at home with his family.”

Schmidt said “I am very much enjoying my time with Australian Rugby. The British and Irish Lions is our immediate focus but, with the Rugby Championship following so closely after the Lions Series, I understand the need for continuity heading into two away Test matches against South Africa.”

Schmidt’s last game in charge will now be against his native New Zealand in Perth. The Wallabies are on the hunt for a fifth coach in six years after Michael Cheika, Dave Rennie, Eddie Jones and Schmidt.

- With reporting from – © AFP 2025