This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 12 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schmidt: It's pretty devastating for Bundee but hard to argue with red

The Ireland centre paid the ultimate price for his high hit on Samoan out-half Ulupano Seuteni.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 2:32 PM
31 minutes ago 4,301 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4848822
Aki saw red in the first half.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Aki saw red in the first half.
Aki saw red in the first half.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JOE SCHMIDT ADMITS ‘it’s hard to argue’ with Nic Berry’s decision to send Bundee Aki off during Ireland’s seven-try win over Samoa, as the centre faces being banned for the rest of the World Cup.

Aki became the first Irish player to be sent off at a World Cup when he saw red for a high hit on Samoan out-half Ulupano Seuteni in the 29th minute of Ireland’s 47-5 win on Saturday.

Although Schmidt’s side played 51 minutes with 14 men, Ireland emphatically booked their place in next weekend’s quarter-finals, where they will either meet New Zealand or South Africa.

But Connacht centre Aki is set to miss the rest of Ireland’s campaign in Japan after his dismissal, unless he avoids further punishment at a disciplinary hearing.

“We are happy with the result and a number of things about the performance but we are disappointed we didn’t manage to finish the game with 15 players,” Schmidt said post-match.

We’ll look at that and try to come up with what we believe is some reasoning behind that.

When asked about the referee’s decision, Schmidt added: “I’ll have to review it and have a really close look. I rate Nic Berry, I think he’s a very good referee.

“The TMO, Rowan Kitt, is a very good operator so it’s hard to argue with at the moment but it’s pretty devastating for Bundee.

“He knows a lot of the Samoan players very well, they’ve got a lot of respect for him. For us it’s a really disappointing finish for the night.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie