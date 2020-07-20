Irish defender Shaughnessy makes Scottish Premiership return

Joe Shaughnessy under pressure from Scott Sinclair while playing for St Johnstone against Celtic in February 2018.

Joe Shaughnessy under pressure from Scott Sinclair while playing for St Johnstone against Celtic in February 2018.

ST MIRREN HAVE confirmed the signing of Irish centre-back Joe Shaughnessy.

The 28-year-old returns to the Scottish Premiership on a two-year deal, having spent last season in England with Southend United, whose recent relegation from League One was followed by the resignation of manager Sol Campbell.

Shaughnessy began his career at Aberdeen. He then spent four years with St Johnstone, where he was appointed club captain, before leaving for Southend last summer.

The Galway native is the latest addition to a growing Irish contingent at St Mirren, where once-capped former Republic of Ireland defender Jim Goodwin is in charge.

“We have been in constant dialogue with Joe since he left Southend United and we are delighted that we have been able to get him signed up,” Goodwin said this afternoon.

“He is a fantastic leader and a really good character as well. He’s got fantastic experience in the Scottish Premiership already and played a huge part in St Johnstone’s success in recent years. All these boys we are bringing in fit a certain profile and Joe ticks every box.”

Goodwin succeeded in preserving St Mirren’s Scottish Premiership status in his first season in charge. He took over last summer after leaving Alloa Athletic, where his management career began in 2016.

St Mirren announced the signing of Joe Shaughnessy this afternoon. Source: St Mirren FC

The Waterford native brought in Conor McCarthy and Jamie McGrath from Cork City and Dundalk respectively during the January transfer window. As well as signing former Irish youth international Sam Foley at the start of last season, St Mirren had 23-year-old Irish defender Sean McLoughlin on loan from Hull City for the first half of the campaign.

Shaughnessy, whose younger brother Conor is on the books at Leeds United, made 21 appearances for Southend during an injury-hampered 2019-20 season.

Related Read QPR boss expresses delight with Ireland U21 international after his first career goal

The ex-Ireland U21 international said of his latest move: “I’m very happy to get everything over the line. The manager really sold the club to me. His ambition came across really well any time I spoke to him and it made me feel like there is something starting here and I want to be a part of it.

“I had four years at St Johnstone which went really well and time at Aberdeen too. I feel well suited to the Scottish game and hopefully I can bring what I learned in England to here.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!