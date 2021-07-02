'We want to see if he can take the bull by the horns and lead like a 10 should'

AS THE final whistle screeched across the Aviva Stadium, the men in green raised their arms to the sky just as U2’s uplifting anthem It’s a Beautiful Day echoed around the arena.

Across the previous couple of years, there had been too many mediocre days, Ireland living off the glory of 2018 without ever looking like moving forward.

This, though, felt different. Not only had Ireland defeated England but they’d done so in style, finally delivering a convincing definition of the term ‘heads-up rugby’ which we’d heard so much about.

Over the following hours and days, players and staff spoke excitedly about the future and a corner being turned. Then we checked the team-sheet.

Of the 15 who started March’s memorable win over England in the Six Nations, 14 had been in Japan at the World Cup. A new dawn? It felt more like the candle’s final flicker before the light went out.

That’s why tomorrow’s game with Japan is, in one way, more significant than what happened at the end of this season’s Six Nations.

Clearly in terms of status, it could hardly be different. After all, no player dreams of a midsummer date with Japan, especially in a Lions year.

But when you compare the team Andy Farrell named yesterday with the one which toppled England in March, this one looks like a trailer for an upcoming feature rather than a reminder of everything we have seen before.

The backline, for starters, has no Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose or Bundee Aki. That’s a chain with a link back to 2008.

Veterans Earls and Sexton are resting this summer. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The pack isn’t quite as unfamiliar. Peter O’Mahony is still in there; James Ryan, too. Josh van der Flier, a favourite of Schmidt’s, has also turned out to be a favourite of Farrell’s.

Otherwise, this is a break with the past. Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris each look set to become central figures of the Irish team for the remainder of the decade while six of the eight replacements have just 15 caps between them.

We haven’t even mentioned Joey Carbery’s return yet or a first-time showing of one of the biggest midfield pairings Ireland has ever seen: Stuart McCloskey and Chris Farrell.

The back three – Keenan, Larmour and Stockdale – aren’t exactly grey-bearded veterans, either. Stockdale, still just 25-years-old, is the team’s most capped back.

“It’s a diverse group,” said Farrell. “You have the likes of Pete O’Mahony, who was on the last Lions tour; you have got guys that have been on the bench quite a bit and are now getting some starts.

“You have got guys that have six or seven caps, such as Caelan Doris, who have come in and done unbelievable jobs for us at the start of their international career, but they have been dragged along and helped through the guys who are out there (with the Lions) in South Africa and the three guys (Sexton, Earls and Garry Ringrose) who are sat at home taking some well-earned rests.

Caelan Doris at training yesterday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“But the likes of Caelan and Hugo (Keenan), they have had to step up. They are not looking after themselves anymore, trying to find their feet; they are actually stepping up to be leaders within this group. That type of dynamic has been fascinating to watch.

“How that transfers on the field is the only thing that matters. I am sure there will be some ups and downs within the game because they are playing against an outstanding side in Japan, but when the pressure comes on, how do we deal with that?”

He won’t have an answer to that question until 5pm on Saturday, all the while knowing that he could do with a good few players putting their hands up.

More than anyone, he could do with Carbery passing his personal exam, not just because Sexton is just over a week away from his 36th birthday but also because Carbery’s conversion from promising new boy into delivery man is long overdue.

Injuries, of course, have interrupted the transition. He’s had a clear run at it, though, since February. “He has, yes, but it’s been a long time now between drinks for him, in terms of Joey being in and around an Ireland squad,” said Farrell.

“I’ve absolutely no doubt that through those dark days he was thinking about getting back to this stage and to be able to give him a start in this game with a decent side around him is great for his development.

“Joey’s been through a lot, y’know? And this is part of his recovery process. This will stand him in good stead for the rest of the summer; and it will certainly stand to us all for next year.”

Time was when the only thing an Irish rugby stood for was the national anthem. The forwards stuffed the ball up their jumpers and the players wearing nine and ten on their back had two options: kick it long or kick it high. Thankfully those days have gone and Ireland now play with a good deal more ambition. A fit Carbery can help with that process given how he possesses the nerve and stealth of a card shark.

“His last game for Munster in Italy (against Zebre) was his best so that’s unbelievably positive for us to get him back in camp and to see whether he can take the bull by the horns and lead like a 10 should do,” said Farrell. “I’m sure that he’s unbelievably excited and proud of himself to get back to this stage. The ankle looks good. He looks in fine fettle and it is how he orchestrates the game on the day is what we’ll all judge (him on).”

The jury is likely to be lenient – this time.