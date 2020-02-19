This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
News on Carbery's fitness expected next week

Carbery has been dogged by injuries across the last 12 months.

By John Fallon Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 6:18 AM
Carbery picked up his wrist injury against Ulster.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER HOPE TO get the results of the latest medical update on Joey Carbery next week, which will determine whether the out-half will be back before the end of the season.

Carbery underwent surgery last month for damaged wrist ligaments with initial fears that he would be sidelined for three to four months.

The 24-year old picked up the injury in his first start of the season for Munster away to Ulster on January 3, having finally shaken off a troublesome ankle injury which had plagued him since the World Cup warm-up games.

Munster coach Johann van Graan said that they were awaiting the results of the latest medical report to see when the Irish out-half would return.

Joey went for another update at the back end of last week and we’re still waiting for one or two reports on him. We are having a real good look at his development over the coming months whilst he is away from the game, so as soon as we have any updates we will give you that,” Van Graan said.

And similar to Carbery, it remains to be seen when out-half Tyler Bleyendaal will be available for selection as he recovers from a neck injury.

“Tyler has started to do some running but still a bit of time to go on him. He’s progressing but, like we said, right from the start we won’t put him back into rugby until he’s been medically cleared,” added van Graan.

tyler-bleyendaal Bleyendaal has had a neck injury this season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

But there is better news on two other Munster players with Tommy O’Donnell and Darren Sweetnam poised to be available for their trip to Italy this week to take on Zebre on Friday, having recovered from hamstring injuries.

“Tommy did the game day warm-up with us on Friday evening and he’s raring to go and Sweets came through about 50 minutes on the weekend, so both of them or available for selection this weekend,” added van Graan.

