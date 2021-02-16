BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 16 February 2021
Advertisement

Carbery a step closer to Munster return as he increases training load

The 26-year-old last played for the province in January 2020.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 11:10 AM
13 minutes ago 609 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5355796
Carbery hasn't played in over a year.
Carbery hasn't played in over a year.
Carbery hasn't played in over a year.

JOEY CARBERY HAS taken a step closer to his long-awaited return for Munster after the province confirmed that the 25-year-old is increasing his training load this week as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

The Ireland international hasn’t played since early January 2020 and has essentially been injured since first suffering the ankle issue in August 2019 during a World Cup warm-up match.

Carbery is now finally off Munster’s rehab list and into the last stages of his long spell on the sidelines as the province provided another positive report on his recovery from the ankle injury.

With Johann van Graan’s side heading into a busy run of five consecutive weekends of Guinness Pro14 action, starting with a trip to Edinburgh this Saturday, Carbery will hope to make a successful return on the pitch soon.

Meanwhile, Munster have also confirmed that Rhys Marshall [knee], Keynan Knox [knee], and Calvin Nash [thigh] will return to training this week after their recent injury issues.

Wing Liam Coombes is going through the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury in Munster A’s clash with Connacht last weekend.

Dan Goggin [hand], Matt Gallagher [shoulder], Neil Cronin [knee], and RG Snyman [knee] all remain on the injury list.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie