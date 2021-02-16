Carbery a step closer to Munster return as he increases training load

JOEY CARBERY HAS taken a step closer to his long-awaited return for Munster after the province confirmed that the 25-year-old is increasing his training load this week as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

The Ireland international hasn’t played since early January 2020 and has essentially been injured since first suffering the ankle issue in August 2019 during a World Cup warm-up match.

Carbery is now finally off Munster’s rehab list and into the last stages of his long spell on the sidelines as the province provided another positive report on his recovery from the ankle injury.

With Johann van Graan’s side heading into a busy run of five consecutive weekends of Guinness Pro14 action, starting with a trip to Edinburgh this Saturday, Carbery will hope to make a successful return on the pitch soon.

Meanwhile, Munster have also confirmed that Rhys Marshall [knee], Keynan Knox [knee], and Calvin Nash [thigh] will return to training this week after their recent injury issues.

Wing Liam Coombes is going through the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury in Munster A’s clash with Connacht last weekend.

Dan Goggin [hand], Matt Gallagher [shoulder], Neil Cronin [knee], and RG Snyman [knee] all remain on the injury list.