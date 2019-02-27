All-Star winning forward set to miss the rest of Clare's league campaign

2018 ALL-STAR winner John Conlon is set to miss the rest of Clare’s hurling league campaign through injury.

John Conlon is helped off by medical staff towards the end of Clare's game with Wexford. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Conlon was helped off towards the end of last Sunday’s 2-22 to 1-22 Division 1A victory over Wexford in Ennis, a game where he hit the net in Cusack Park. It’s now been confirmed that he is facing a four-week period on the sidelines as he recovers from an ankle problem.

Clare play their final Division 1A tie on Sunday at home to Limerick and are currently fifth in the table. If they were to progress to the knockout stages, Conlon is likely to be unavailable as that four-week time frame would last up until the league decider on Sunday 24 March.

Conlon has emerged as a focal point in the Clare attack, shooting 2-7 from his full-forward role in the 2019 league campaign date.

He excelled in that berth in last year’s championship, weighing in with 1-27 from play over the course of seven ties as Clare’s season lasted until an All-Ireland semi-final replay against Galway.

John Conlon in action against Galway in last year's All-Ireland hurling semi-final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Conlon has two All-Ireland hurling medals to his credit with Clare from the U21 grade in 2009 and at senior level in 2013. Clare begin their Munster senior hurling campaign on 12 May with an away tie against Waterford.

