This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John Daly withdraws from The Open after cart request is denied

The two-time major winner was allowed a cart at the USPGA Championship in New York, but his request at Portrush has been rejected.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 3:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,459 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4717370
Daly drives the cart allowed at the recent USPGA Championship in New York.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Daly drives the cart allowed at the recent USPGA Championship in New York.
Daly drives the cart allowed at the recent USPGA Championship in New York.
Image: UPI/PA Images

JOHN DALY HAS withdrawn from the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Portrush after his request to use a cart was denied.

Daly has been suffering with a long-term knee problem but claimed he would attempt to “play through the pain” after his request for a cart was turned down by the R&A.

However, the two-time major winner has seemingly had a change of heart and has withdrawn from the competition, which he won in 1995.

Kevin Streelman will replace Daly in the field from 18 July.

The 53-year-old was allowed to use a cart in the US PGA Championship, though he missed the cut in this year’s tournament at Bethpage.

Daly’s knee injury was not the only health issue placing his participation at Portrush into doubt, however.

After holidaying in England, Daly required emergency surgery due to suffering severe pain from a spider bite.

“Craziest event! Was in England last wk (sic) and incurred a spider bite, not really knowing it,” Daly posted on social media.

“Fast forward to Friday, mouth, compressions and unknowingly now in an ambulance rushed to ER all while on family vacation and straight into surgery!

“Removing what developed into a major infection in my abdominal area and treated for early sepsis all from a brown recluse.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie