JOHN EGAN’S FIRST-EVER Premier League goal earned Sheffield United a valuable point in the race for European qualification.

And the Ireland international defender said that his equaliser 10 minutes from time was his sweetest strike since his Gaelic football days.

Egan timed his run to perfection, arriving at the back post as Blades captain Billy Sharp flicked on a header and volleying first time past Nick Pope.

“I should have scored in the first half early on,” the Bishopstown native told Sheffield United’s club channel. “I kept plugging away.

“It’s been the story of my season so far. The gaffer just said it there. He’s been hammering me to get goals and I’ve had a lot of chances, and now that I’ve got one, hopefully I can get a few more because I’ve definitely had a few chances this year and I’m disappointed to only be on one.

“When I used to play Gaelic football was probably the last time I hit one like that. The skipper’s done well, he’s flicked the ball on and he’s kept it alive, and I just timed the run nicely and it was a nice finish.”

Sunday’s draw at Turf Moor keeps Sheffield United in eighth place, two points ahead of Burnley, with five games still to play.

“The main thing is the result because the game was kinda getting away from us,” Egan added.

“Burnley are a really solid team. They go 1-0 up and they’re really hard to break down, they’ve a lot of clean sheets. Like ourselves when we go 1-0 up, they’re similar, they’re hardy.

“It was a bit of relief more than anything to break them down and get the point in the end. It was a good feeling to contribute to getting a result.

“It’s a good point.”

