Saturday 23 February, 2019
GAA President proposes moving All-Ireland club finals to January

The Dublin man’s suggestion would take the deciders out of their traditional slot on St Patrick’s Day.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 6:36 PM
1 hour ago 3,194 Views 9 Comments
The GAA President has also suggested playing the All-Ireland club semi-finals before Christmas.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO


Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GAA PRESIDENT JOHN Horan has proposed moving the All-Ireland club finals from their traditional slot on St Patrick’s Day to January.

Horan has also recommended playing the football and hurling club semi-finals before Christmas with the deciders taking place ahead of the respective Allianz leagues.

Additionally, he believes that St Patrick’s Day could then possibly be used to stage a semi-final double bill in the Allianz hurling league campaign.

“In talking about club fixtures, we have tried in the past to look at fitting the club championship season into the calendar year and it hasn’t happened,” Horan told GAA.ie at Congress 2019.

“Perhaps we were overly ambitious in our approach.

“However, the problem hasn’t gone away and I feel asking teams who remain in the All-Ireland series to play two matches in an 18 week period is not a good balance.”

Horan added:

“I would endorse the suggestion already raised at this Congress by Micheál Martin and back considerations that we could play our AIB All-Ireland club semi-finals before Christmas, and then play the finals in January and before the start of the Allianz Leagues.

“This would reduce expenses on clubs involved, leave players available to play for their county in the league – which is particularly relevant for smaller counties – and also reduce clashes with Third Level competitions.

“St Patrick’s Day could be used for Allianz hurling league fixtures such as the staging of a semi-final double bill to celebrate our unique game.”

