Cork on hunt for new senior hurling manager after Meyler departs

John Meyler had been in charge of Cork for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 7,486 Views 20 Comments
https://the42.ie/4747698
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK WILL HAVE a new senior hurling manager in place next season after John Meyler has opted not to seek a further term in the hotseat.

Meyler has been in charge for the past two campaigns with Cork’s 2019 campaign ending after an All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Kilkenny earlier this month.

After a spell as selector under Kieran Kingston, Meyler took over last season and guided Cork to the 2018 Munster title when they defeated Clare in the final.

Cork’s All-Ireland hopes ended at the semi-final stage with an extra-time loss to Limerick before the 2019 season saw them struggle to replicate that form as they finished third in Munster before being defeated by Kilkenny.

A statement released this afternoon by the Cork county board revealed the news.

“The Cork GAA Executive has today confirmed that, following the completion of his two-year term, outgoing manager John Meyler is not seeking a further term as Cork senior hurling manager.

“All in Cork GAA wish to thank John sincerely for his decades of service to GAA at all levels in the county.

“In more recent times, this has included a two-year term with the Cork U15/U16 hurlers in 2015 & 2016 with the group that went on to win an All Ireland U17 title in 2017.

“John had by then been appointed Cork U21 manager, while also serving as a selector in Kieran Kingston’s management team which secured Munster honours in the same year. This was followed by a two-year term as Cork senior manager which included the retention of the Munster title in 2018.”

County chairperson Tracey Kennedy praised Meyler for his contribution.

“John has been an outstanding servant to Cork GAA in a variety of roles over many years, and I would like to thank him both personally and on behalf of Cork for all that he has done and, I am sure, will continue to do.

“We wish John, his selectors and backroom team all the best in their future endeavours and thank all involved for an immeasurable voluntary contribution over their two-year term.”

“A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new manager.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

