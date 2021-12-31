Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 31 December 2021
Former Galway manager O'Mahony to take charge of Salthill/Knocknacarra footballers

The Galway club have confirmed the appointment of the 68-year-old.

JOHN O’MAHONY HAS been appointed manager of Salthill/Knocknacarra’s senior footballers for 2022, the Galway club have confirmed.

The former Galway, Mayo and Leitrim manager is set to confirm his full management team in the coming days.

O’Mahony, 68, managed the Galway footballers to All-Ireland success in 1998 and 2001, and also had spells with Mayo and Leitrim, where he won a Connacht title in 1994.

Salthill/Knocknacarra last won the senior title in Galway in 2012, with their most recent appearance in the senior final coming in 2016.

“I am looking forward to working with the club’s senior football team and the club in the coming season and I will be working with the football committee to finalise the senior football management team over the coming days,” O’Mahony said.

Club chairman Alan Mulholland added: “The club are delighted that someone of John’s standing and record both within and outside Galway football will be working with our senior football team and we wish him and his management team every success in 2022.”


