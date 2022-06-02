Ireland's John O'Shea aiming to replicate success as a player amid burgeoning coaching career

THERE AREN’T many Irish ex-footballers who have enjoyed as glittering a career as John O’Shea.

The Waterford native’s list of achievements includes 118 Ireland caps, five Premier League winners’ medals, two League Cups, one FA Cup and one Champions League triumph.

Indeed, only four Irish players — Denis Irwin, Roy Keane, Steve Heighway and Ronnie Whelan — have had more decorated careers across the water in terms of medals.

Having also been part of the Brian Kerr-managed side that famously triumphed at the Uefa European U16 Championship tournament back in 1998, O’Shea has long been the type of individual of whom great things are expected.

It seems apt therefore that the former Manchester United player now has a key role in guiding Ireland’s youngsters.

For just over two years, he has been an assistant coach for Ireland U21s.

This month, Jim Crawford’s side are set for three crucial games that will determine their fate — home matches against Montenegro and Bosnia, before a trip away to Italy.

They are currently third in Group F — a point behind second-place Sweden but with a game in hand, while they trail the Italians by four.

Only first place is enough to seal automatic qualification but the runners-up will get a chance to go through via the playoffs.

O’Shea and his colleagues have overseen a campaign that has been highly encouraging at times and frustratingly inconsistent at others — two victories against Sweden have been among the high points, though dropped points away to Luxembourg and Montenegro could yet prove costly.

Ireland, of course, have never qualified for a major U21 tournament, despite their success — most notably during the Kerr era — in lower age groups.

Part of the reason is that talented youngsters often get swiftly fast-tracked to the senior setup. Several members of Stephen Kenny’s squad in recent times, including Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele and Troy Parrott, are still technically eligible to line out at U21 level.

“Because of the pool of players at senior level, there generally are two, three, four, five, six, seven players, however many it is at a different time, they jump up to the senior team because it’s needed and the competition level is needed for the senior team to succeed as well,” says O’Shea.

“So now we’ve got to get that balance right of maybe taking one or two younger ones into the squad ourselves, and hoping we can push our lads into that qualification phase if we can. Obviously, if we did qualify, we’re talking further down the line that there could be more players not involved because of their natural progression at their club into senior level, that’s the beauty of it.”

He continues: “I think the big thing is with the group we have this week would be the motivation of seeing some of their colleagues so recently involved with the senior team. I think that’s a huge motivation for them.

“Realising what they’ve done at their clubs is the big thing for that stepping stone to happen. We’re constantly driving that message through to the players, the chance will be there for you, but you’ve got to progress at your clubs, not only playing well for the U21 national team. If you can focus on your club form too, that naturally takes care of itself.

“Because of the age structure now with the senior team, it’s quite a young squad and that’s obviously given us a chance to bring some younger players into our squad as well. So it’s a natural development and hopefully, it keeps occurring.”

Equally, two players in the current U21 squad, Conor Coventry and Lee O’Connor, have already spent time in the senior setup, and O’Shea is confident that some of the current group can have sustained careers at international level.

“You don’t want to build players up too much but there are a few players playing in the Championship and one or two are involved at Premier League level as well so when you think of that… You don’t want to say the double-figure number but there definitely will be players from our current U21 squad who will get senior international caps.”

O’Shea himself is in a similar position from a coaching perspective, as he tries to prove he is capable of a long career at the top level. In addition to his Ireland commitments, he had a three-year stint at Reading, where his career in the dugout began.

However, he left the Royals last summer, explaining: “Now is the right time for my family to move back to Manchester and for me to take on a new challenge.”

So at the moment, when not focusing on international football, the 41-year-old is completing his pro license and undertaking Uefa’s MIP (Executive Master for International Players) course.

“Everything just took a little bit longer because our friend Covid has delayed everything,” he explains. “But the MIP course will be finished around November time. So by the end of the year hopefully, I’ll have those two qualifications under my belt and lots of experience too. Getting the chance to go straight in with Reading’s first team and now working with the 21s for a couple of years has been fantastic for me.

“I jumped straight from playing into coaching and you realise how important it is to have good people around you that you trust. It’s fantastic to witness and you realise how much work you need to put in to keep developing because there are lots of people wanting to do that job as well. There is lots of competition so you have to have something about you.

“My thinking behind [the course] was because the football industry now is such a wide and varied [place], to get a greater understanding now if I was to be a head coach, or head manager or the people that you’d be dealing with be it sporting directors, technical directors, or if I wanted to go down that route as well, that you’re getting that experience of hearing from people at top clubs, other industries as well, not just football, and what roles they do. And how they bring it all together to try and be successful. That’s the knowledge I’m hoping to take on board and use if and when it’s needed.”

During a distinguished career, O’Shea worked with some top players and managers, notably legendary Man United boss Alex Ferguson, and he is consequently hoping to take inspiration from these figures as he embarks on his own career in coaching.

“Without a doubt, I’ve been very fortunate. Club and international, amazing managers so I’d be foolish if I didn’t. I’d be hopeful that would be something that I’d be able to lean upon if and when something happened.

“I’d be foolish if I didn’t, not only the managers but the players that I’ve played alongside, they’ve gone the coaching route or management route as well, so I’ve lots of people to learn from or lean upon if needed, they’re there for a bit of advice. But ultimately you have to take that road yourself too.”

UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers – Group F (all times are Irish time)



Friday, June 3 | Republic of Ireland U21 v Bosnia & Herzegovina U21, Tallaght Stadium, 7.30pm

Monday, June 6 | Republic of Ireland U21 v Montenegro U21, Tallaght Stadium, 5pm

Tuesday, June 14 | Italy U21 v Republic of Ireland U21, Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca, Ascoli, Italy, 4.30pm