John O’Shea leaves Stoke to focus on Ireland coaching role

JOHN O’SHEA IS leaving his role as Stoke City first-team coach to focus on his commitments with the Republic of Ireland.

The former Manchester United defender, who is assistant coach to Stephen Kenny, joined the Potters last July.

O’Shea told Stoke’s official website: “I would like to thank everyone at Stoke City for their help and guidance last season and wish the club good luck for the future.”

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan is refusing to get ahead of himself as he attempts to move a step closer to his childhood dream.

The Ireland international and his team-mates head into the first leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final with Coventry on Sunday knowing they could be just three games away from the Premier League.

Asked what it would mean to have the chance to play in the Premier League, he said: “It’s every kid’s dream. I haven’t played, personally, in the Premier League myself. A few of the lads in the team have.

“Personally for me, it would be exceptional. It would be great not only for the players, but for the town, for the fans.

“That’s what we do it for at the end of the day, but we’ll only be focusing on Coventry on Sunday.”

Boro, who finished fourth in the final table, one place and five points better off than Coventry, are looking to end a six-year exile from the top flight with either derby rivals Sunderland or Luton awaiting the winners at Wembley.