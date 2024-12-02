Irish U19 international continues La Liga progress with appearance against Real Madrid

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U19 international John Patrick Finn continued making in-roads to the Getafe first-team with a substitute appearance against Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday night.

Known by his club as John Patrick, the Irish youth international came on as a 65th-minute substitute at the Bernabeu, in what proved to be a 2-0 win for Real Madrid.

He played as a false nine, and was unfortunate not to score as he saw a shot cannon back off the post and crossbar.

Off the crossbar AND post! 🤯



John Joe Patrick Finn very nearly pulls one back for Getafe against Real Madrid 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/veGsxS0QdO — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 1, 2024

Madrid-born Finn qualifies for Ireland through his father, who was born in Mayo, and has declared his intention to represent Ireland. He has thus far played for Ireland up to U19 level. His younger brother Brandon has also represented Ireland at U15 level.

The appearance against Madrid was the 21-year-old’s third La Liga appearance for Getafe, having made late cameos off the bench against Sevilla and Real Sociedad in September. He made his first start – and played all 90 minutes – in the first round of the Copa del Rey last month.

Madrid won the game thank to goals from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, to cut the gap to leaders Barcelona to a single point. Getafe are struggling at the foot of the table, and are currently outside the relegation zone on goal difference only.