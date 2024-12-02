Advertisement
More Stories
John Patrick Finn in a challenge with Fede Valverde. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeCameo

Irish U19 international continues La Liga progress with appearance against Real Madrid

John Patrick Finn hit the post in a lively 30-minute cameo at the Bernabeu.
12.33pm, 2 Dec 2024
1
Gavin Cooney

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U19 international John Patrick Finn continued making in-roads to the Getafe first-team with a substitute appearance against Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday night.

Known by his club as John Patrick, the Irish youth international came on as a 65th-minute substitute at the Bernabeu, in what proved to be a 2-0 win for Real Madrid. 

He played as a false nine, and was unfortunate not to score as he saw a shot cannon back off the post and crossbar. 

Madrid-born Finn qualifies for Ireland through his father, who was born in Mayo, and has declared his intention to represent Ireland. He has thus far played for Ireland up to U19 level. His younger brother Brandon has also represented Ireland at U15 level. 

The appearance against Madrid was the 21-year-old’s third La Liga appearance for Getafe, having made late cameos off the bench against Sevilla and Real Sociedad in September. He made his first start – and played all 90 minutes – in the first round of the Copa del Rey last month. 

Madrid won the game thank to goals from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, to cut the gap to leaders Barcelona to a single point. Getafe are struggling at the foot of the table, and are currently outside the relegation zone on goal difference only. 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie