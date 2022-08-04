'You see it across all competitions, underdogs can win' - Russell out to continue European dream

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE already made history by qualifying for the third round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers, and manager John Russell is hopeful that his side can keep their unforgettable journey going against Norway’s Viking Stavanger.

The Bit O’Red had only ever won three games in Europe prior to 2022, and had only ever progressed through a round once, so their 2022 campaign is one that has gripped the football community of Sligo and further afield.

Although favourites against Welsh side Bala Town in the first round, Rovers left it late to secure their spot in the next round, doing so on penalties.

In the second round, John Russell’s side weren’t expected to get much off the SPL’s Motherwell, but they dominated games at home and away to secure a 3-0 aggregate victory; both famous nights for the club.

The Rovers boss, whose had three spells as a player with Rovers and a three and a half year spell as assistant manager, doesn’t need any reminders that his side are underdogs going into this game.

They are, after all, facing a side who have beaten teams such as Chelsea and Monaco in European competitions, and who once reached the group stages of what was then the UEFA Cup in 2005/2006.

The Norwegian side boast an annual turnover of around €12million, which is in stark contrast to that of Sligo Rovers whose budget for 2022 was set at €1.8million.

And while the Bit O’Red will benefit from the sales of key players Johnny Kenny, John Mahon and Ed McGinty, their opponents Viking recently sold star striker Veton Berisha for a fee of €2million.

“We know we’re underdogs coming into the game,” Russell said. “But, you see it across all competitions, underdogs can win. We’ll have a game plan.”

And the Rovers boss is right, underdogs can win. This was clear last week as Rovers overcame Scottish opponents Motherwell to get this far.

But Russell won’t set his team up to defend for 90 minutes, he is intent on having plenty of attacking threat within his team.

“We’ll have a gameplan, we’re well aware that Viking will be looking to have a lot of possession of the ball and looking to break us down, it’s important for us that we come into the first leg and have a good defensive shape about us but we also have a threat.

“We have a lot of good attacking players in our team and it’s not a case that we’re coming here looking to defend for 90 minutes.

“We’ll look to try and score tomorrow night, we scored in the first leg away against Bala, we scored in the first leg away to Motherwell. We have to bring that confidence and belief into tomorrow night.”

Russell has done his homework on Rovers’ opponents, and Viking will undoubtedly have done theirs.

The Galway man knows what to expect from their opponents, and says his players know what is needed of them in order to ensure the tie is still alive for the home leg at The Showgrounds next week.

Their preparations were dented last Sunday when Rovers suffered a shock cup exit in the first round at the hands of First Division side Wexford.

Russell is a big believer in learning something from every game, and he will hope that his players can channel their hurt from Sunday for this game.

“They’re a top side. I’ve done a huge amount of study on them since we got through, we had the Wexford game so it’s been crazy few days.

“I’ve watched a few of their league matches and their games against Sparta Prague. The way they set up will probably be slightly different to the game against us.

“The onus will be on them as the home team and the favourites to come at us and try and create chances and get a lead to bring away from home. We know what we need to do.

“I know we’ve been a threat away from home. We know that this is going up another level but we have attacking threats all over the pitch and expect us to put on a show.

“It’s a huge game, one we’re really looking forward to. It’s important for us to perform well and bring something to the Showgrounds next week.

“We want to keep this journey going, it’s a new competition. we’ve done really well in Europe, tomorrow night is another chance for our players to perform at a high level. Viking are a top team. We know there’s huge threats. It’s important we stay in the tie in the first leg.

“There’s big belief within our group that we can continue our journey.”

Russell can call on the experience of defender Garry Buckley who gained a lot of experience in Europe when playing with his hometown side Cork City.

And Buckley, similar to his manager, believes that they can keep the tie alive if they stick to a solid defensive and indeed offensive plan.

“First and foremost, in European ties it’s always about feeling each other out. You don’t want anything stupid early on in the game, see your way into the game.

“We have a game plan, we see ourselves well in the game over the two ties, if we can keep clean sheets like we have in the last couple of games we have a right chance.”

And what is Russell expecting from his opponents?

“They’re very good on transitions, their game against Sparta Prague, they defended in a low block. You could see how quickly they broke.

“They’re very well organised, and felt they were a threat with the two centre-forwards, both of their wing-backs attack really aggressively, the holding midfielder is very creative. They don’t give up too many chances.”

And even though Russell doesn’t expect Viking to cough up too many chances, much of the focus in Norway has been on containing his star striker Aidan Keena who Rovers will be hoping can continue his fine form in Europe.