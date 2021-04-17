John Sheridan set to resign as Swindon Town manager

JOHN SHERIDAN, THE former Ireland international, is set to resign as Swindon Town’s manager, according to reports.

BBC Radio Wiltshire have quoted Sheridan saying he plans to leave his position after his team were defeated 4-1 by Wimbledon this evening.

Victory hauls Wimbledon five points clear of the relegation zone, but it is hard to see any way back for the Robins, who fall seven points adrift of safety with four games to play.

Sheridan was quoted to say, ‘I’m going to resign’ by the BBC after the game.

The former Oldham manager signed a contract with Swindon last November until the end of the season with the League One club, following the expiration of his monthly rolling contract as Wigan manager. It was his fourth managerial job of 2020, having left Chesterfield at the start of the year before he joined Waterford for two months prior to moving to Wigan.

Waterford are owned by Swindon chairman Lee Power.