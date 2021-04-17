BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 17 April 2021
Advertisement

John Sheridan set to resign as Swindon Town manager

Sheridan has now had four jobs in just over a year including a colourful stint at Waterford.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 8:42 PM
22 minutes ago 1,029 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5413279
Reports have stated Sheridan will resign.
Image: PA
Reports have stated Sheridan will resign.
Reports have stated Sheridan will resign.
Image: PA

JOHN SHERIDAN, THE former Ireland international, is set to resign as Swindon Town’s manager, according to reports.

BBC Radio Wiltshire have quoted Sheridan saying he plans to leave his position after his team were defeated 4-1 by Wimbledon this evening. 

 Victory hauls Wimbledon five points clear of the relegation zone, but it is hard to see any way back for the Robins, who fall seven points adrift of safety with four games to play.

 

Sheridan was quoted to say, ‘I’m going to resign’ by the BBC after the game.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The former Oldham manager signed a contract with Swindon last November until the end of the season with the League One club, following the expiration of his monthly rolling contract as Wigan manager. It was his fourth managerial job of 2020, having left Chesterfield at the start of the year before he joined Waterford for two months prior to moving to Wigan. 

Waterford are owned by Swindon chairman Lee Power. 

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie