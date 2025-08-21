Ireland's new world junior champion into another final on same day as Leaving Cert results

NEWLY-CROWNED WORLD junior 100m backstroke champion John Shortt will contest another final at the World Aquatics Junior Championships in Romania — the same day he receives his Leaving Certificate results.

The Galway 18-year-old booked his place in tomorrow’s 50m Backstroke final after clocking a lifetime best of 25.36 to progress in seventh overall.

Shortt swam 25.60 in this morning’s heats, after winning a gold medal in the 100m Backstroke yesterday.

“I’m very happy with that 50 Back tonight, very happy to get into that final as well,” said Shortt.

“It’s going to be a very very close final. I’ll be in an outside lane which will be a nice experience, but hopefully I can have a bit of outside smoke and try and surprise the boys a bit in the middle, and a PB as well, so can never complain about that.”

The National Centre Limerick teenager is one of over 65,000 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students due to receive their results tomorrow morning.

100m Backstroke silver medallist Georgii Iakovlev of Russia is the top qualifier (24.58) for tomorrow evening’s final, which gets underway at 4.23pm.