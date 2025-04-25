John Small named on Dublin bench as Cluxton due to start Leinster semi-final

JOHN SMALL HAS been named on the Dublin bench for their Leinster SFC semi-final against Meath this weekend.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner was not expected to feature for Dessie Farrell’s side this season, with his teammate Ciarán Kilkenny responding to speculation about his availability by saying Small was “unlikely” to be involved with the squad in 2025.

But the Ballymun Kickhams star is included among the replacements for Dublin’s final-four clash in Portlaoise on Sunday.

Stephen Cluxton has been selected to start in goals, replacing Hugh O’Sullivan who made his debut in Dublin’s nine-point win over Wicklow. Evan Comerford is named on the bench this weekend as Dublin hope to maintain their Leinster 15-in-a-row bid.

Dessie Farrell has named his Dublin Senior Football panel for Sunday's Leinster Semi Final against Meath in Portlaoise 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/mxGAdkcUfM — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) April 24, 2025

Dublin XV v Meath

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf), 3. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 4. Conor Tyrell (St Oliver Plunkett/ ER(

5. Brian Howard (Raheny), 6. Greg McEnaney (Skerries Harps), 7. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)

8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne (Cuala), 9. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St), 11. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett/ ER), 12. Kevin Lahiff (St Judes)

13. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15.Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)