JOHN SMALL HAS been named on the Dublin bench for their Leinster SFC semi-final against Meath this weekend.
The seven-time All-Ireland winner was not expected to feature for Dessie Farrell’s side this season, with his teammate Ciarán Kilkenny responding to speculation about his availability by saying Small was “unlikely” to be involved with the squad in 2025.
But the Ballymun Kickhams star is included among the replacements for Dublin’s final-four clash in Portlaoise on Sunday.
Advertisement
Stephen Cluxton has been selected to start in goals, replacing Hugh O’Sullivan who made his debut in Dublin’s nine-point win over Wicklow. Evan Comerford is named on the bench this weekend as Dublin hope to maintain their Leinster 15-in-a-row bid.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
John Small named on Dublin bench as Cluxton due to start Leinster semi-final
JOHN SMALL HAS been named on the Dublin bench for their Leinster SFC semi-final against Meath this weekend.
The seven-time All-Ireland winner was not expected to feature for Dessie Farrell’s side this season, with his teammate Ciarán Kilkenny responding to speculation about his availability by saying Small was “unlikely” to be involved with the squad in 2025.
But the Ballymun Kickhams star is included among the replacements for Dublin’s final-four clash in Portlaoise on Sunday.
Stephen Cluxton has been selected to start in goals, replacing Hugh O’Sullivan who made his debut in Dublin’s nine-point win over Wicklow. Evan Comerford is named on the bench this weekend as Dublin hope to maintain their Leinster 15-in-a-row bid.
Dublin XV v Meath
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)
2. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf), 3. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 4. Conor Tyrell (St Oliver Plunkett/ ER(
5. Brian Howard (Raheny), 6. Greg McEnaney (Skerries Harps), 7. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)
8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne (Cuala), 9. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St), 11. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett/ ER), 12. Kevin Lahiff (St Judes)
13. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15.Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dublin GAA GAA Gaelic Football Leinster SFC Meath GAA The Starters