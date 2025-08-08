Irish attacker Johnny Kenny commits future to Celtic with new deal

JOHNNY KENNY HAS signed a new contract with Celtic until 2029, the Scottish Premiership champions have confirmed.

The Irish forward joined Celtic from Sligo Rovers on a five-year deal in January 2022 before spending time on loan at Queen’s Park and Shamrock Rovers.

Kenny scored 13 league goals for Rovers in 2024, as well as seven in Europe, including vital goals in their Conference League victories against TNS and Borac. He also took home the club’s Young Player of the Year award.

Kenny scored his first Celtic goal against Aberdeen in a 5-1 victory at Pittodrie in May, with that match also marking his first start for the club.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Kenny told of his happiness at putting pen to paper on a contract extension.

“All I wanted to do was commit my future to this club and I’m delighted it’s done now,” he said.

“I feel really proud. I spoke to the manager at the start of the summer and it was a case of tying it all together.

“I like to think that I can score goals and the manager believes in me too, so that helps when I’m in and around the box, knowing that the manager backs me.

“I want to achieve everything possible at this club. I want to play Champions League football, win every trophy available and score goals. That’s my aim.

“It’s a proud moment and I have to thank the club for giving me this opportunity. I just want to repay them on the pitch over the next few years.

“I can only say thank you to everyone, my family, friends and the supporters for the support they’ve given me. Let’s hope for more years of success at this football club.”

Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers added: “I am really pleased that we have agreed this new contract with Johnny. He is a young player who I believe can have a big future with Celtic.

“He loves the club and is really hungry and focused on doing well for us, developing further and making an important contribution to the squad, so we look forward to working with him moving forward.”