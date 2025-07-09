Johnny Kenny looks set to extend stay at Celtic

JOHNNY KENNY WOULD “love” to extend his Celtic contract, and hopes to get discussions sorted in the coming weeks.

Manager Brendan Rodgers came out during the week to encourage the Ireland U21 international striker to sign a new deal before any decision is made over a potential loan move. His current contract expires next summer.

Kenny scored on his full debut for the Hoops in May and netted a spot-kick in their subsequent Scottish Cup final defeat on penalties.

The Sligo-native has returned for pre-season in good form. He bagged the winning goal against Queen’s Park before leading the line in the 2-1 victory over Cork City at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“I’d love to sign a new contract at this club,” Kenny said. “It’s the club I want to play for.

“Since I came back in January, I can’t describe how good the manager has been for me.

“Obviously, he wants me to sign a new deal, so that’s very promising for me at this club. I’m happy to sign a new contract.

“I don’t really see it being a problem at all. When it’s going to get done? Hopefully, in the next few weeks. I need to start talks now, and let’s see where it goes from here.”

Kenny jetted out from Cork to Portugal with the squad on Wednesday for warm-weather training.

Whether he stays with Celtic for the coming season or heads out on loan, the 22-year-old trusts in Rodgers to make the right decision for his career.

“The manager will make his decision on that. Wherever I am, I want to play football. I want to develop myself, and playing games is going to develop me.

“I want to try and break into the national team, and playing games is the way I’m going to get into that team.

“I think the manager will have a pathway for me. I don’t think he’s going to keep me here and not play me.

“So whatever the manager decides, I’m all behind, because everything he’s told me since January has been 100 per cent. I believe in the manager.”

Kenny feels confident that he’s ready to be a Celtic player.

“Yeah, 100 per cent. I came in, learned my trade the last few months, learned the system in and out of possession.

“I feel like I’m ready to kick on now and hopefully get the opportunities to do that.

“My dream is to represent this club on a daily basis. There’s so many games at this club and I hope I can break in and get opportunities to do that because that’s all I want to do.

“It’s such a big club and I want to be part of it.

“I’ve only played a few times, but every time I represent this club, I want to give it everything, because you don’t know when your last is. To play for this club is just amazing, and I just want to relish every moment I get.”

Kenny feels that the belief instilled in him by Rodgers has enabled him to build on his successful loan at Shamrock Rovers.

“That confidence comes from the manager. Since I came back, the way he spoke to me in front of the group and individually has just been amazing.

“It’s all down to him, and I hope to get opportunities to repay him.

“If I get opportunities, I back myself to score. It’s good to get off the mark, and I just want to keep getting minutes and hopefully get more goals.”

Kenny hailed his compatriot Adam Idah for his advice and support as they compete for starts in the Celtic attack.

“Adam’s brilliant. You can see how well he’s done since he came in in the last 18 months.

“He’s always trying to help you, no matter if it’s me or the other strikers. He’s always there if you need something.

“It’s brilliant to have someone in your position and a fellow countryman who’s always there to help.”