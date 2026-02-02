Celtic's Johnny Kenny one of three Ireland internationals set for deadline day move

A TRIO OF Republic of Ireland internationals are set to secure loan moves before the end of today’s winter transfer deadline.

The 42 understands that Celtic striker Johnny Kenny is on course to join Bolton Wanderers for the remainder of the League One season as they bid to boost their hopes of automatic promotion to the Championship.

Advertisement

Kenny signed a contract extension last summer that keeps him at Celtic Park until 2029.

Ireland's Festy Ebosele. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Festy Ebosele is also believed to be heading for Wrexham after the ambitious Welsh club – owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – broke into the Championship play-off spots.

They now have the Premier League in their sights after already making history in the English Football League with three successive promotions. The 42 reported last week that Ebosele’s time at İstanbul Başakşehir in Turkey was coming to an end and that West Brom, struggling at the other end of the Championship, were interested.

Andrew Moran (centre). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Another loan deal that is likely to be confirmed before the close of business is that of midfielder Andrew Moran from Brighton to Preston North End.

The former Bray Wanderers man had another period away from his parent club with Los Angeles FC for the second part of last year in Major League Soccer.