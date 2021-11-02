'In an ideal world I'd love to keep going' - Sexton hopes to agree new contract in 2022

JOHNNY SEXTON SAYS he doesn’t anticipate signing a new contract with the IRFU until after the 2022 Six Nations, but is determined to keep playing for Ireland.

Sexton – who is set to win his 100th Test cap this weekend – is out of contract at the end of the season, but remains a hugely important figure as Andy Farrell’s captain and first-choice out-half with the 2023 World Cup just two years away.

Sexton doesn’t expect any news on the contract front this side of Christmas, and while he outlined that he does hope to put pen to paper on a new deal, he also added that he will take his time before making any decision.

His current IRFU contract was announced back in March, right in the middle of Ireland’s 2021 Six Nations campaign.

“At the moment I’m loving it, I’m loving training, my body’s good, my mind is good and yeah, in an ideal world I’d love to keep going,” Sexton said.

“But what I learned last year is that you can’t plan too far ahead, you really can’t.

“I had everything planned around what I was going to do on the tour in the summer and then suddenly it’s up in smoke, so I’m taking it game by game, campaign by campaign.

I think the IRFU have been very good to me over the last seven years since I’ve come back from Paris in terms of… Like, we made a decision at the end of the Six Nations this year, I don’t think it will be any different this year, I think it will be wait until the end of that and see how we all are.”

Saturday’s game against Japan represents a significant fixture for the veteran out-half, who will turn 37 next July, as he prepares to join a select club by winning his 100th Test cap for Ireland.

“I honestly will try and leave talking about myself to other people, as much as I can,” Sexton continued, “but the ability to bounce back is something that I’d like to say I’d be proud of because in my career I’ve felt like I’ve had a lot of brilliant moments, a lot of winning trophies, all those things, all those special memories, but I’ve also had a hell of a lot of low points as well, which have always driven me.

“So I suppose if you want to be a good role model for kids looking in, it’s don’t give up and always try to bounce back, and that’s what I’d like to think people would see when they see me.”

Sexton’s achievement is all the more impressive given he didn’t make his Ireland debut until the age of 24.

“When you do get your first cap as late as I did, I know it’s not really old but compared to some other lads who get capped at 20, 21 – I had to work a long time to get that one cap and I was unbelievably happy to get the first one and they’re the most special ones.

And yeah, I never in a million years thought I’d still be playing but I think over the last few years I’ve just taken it year on year and see how I felt.

“In the back of my mind you always had it, obviously I was gutted to miss the French game last year because I knew if I had kept fit and kept my form that I would have played 100th against England.

“But everything happens for a reason and hopefully getting your 100th cap in front of some people (supporters) would be more special, I think, and I’m trying to focus on the game, I don’t want to get drawn away from how important the game is and trying to get a performance early.

“We often haven’t hit the ground running and need to make sure we can do that ahead of the Six Nations, making sure we hit the ground running from week one.”

Saturday will also represent the first time Sexton has faced Japan. He missed the 2019 World Cup game due to a quad injury and then wasn’t in the squad for this summer’s meeting at the Aviva Stadium.

“At the World Cup game, I remember watching them, I was on the pitch watching Ireland’s warm-up and was drawn into watching the Japanese team warm up and how good they were, how good their skills were, even though it was the warm-up they were going at such tempo.

“We obviously learned a hard lesson at the World Cup and they are just a team that are unbelievably well coached, that’s what I see when I look at them. You can tell how well drilled they are and obviously their coaches come with big reputations from what they did with the Highlanders and winning a Super (Rugby) title.

“So yeah, I can’t say enough about them and we will 100% give them the respect they deserve, we’re preparing as well as we prepare for anyone.”