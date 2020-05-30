Irish midfielder signals Celtic exit as team-mates pay tribute after heartfelt message

CELTIC’S IRISH STAR Jonny Hayes has signalled that he is set to leave the Glasgow outfit after three seasons at the club.

The Ireland international is coming to the end of his contract at Parkhead, having made 67 appearances for the Hoops since signing from Aberdeen in 2017.

Dubliner Hayes agreed a three-year deal at the time, and posted an emotional message on his Instagram account last night.

“From the lows of breaking a leg to the highs of winning a treble, the last three years have been an enjoyable journey, in which I’ve worked under some terrific staff and shared a dressing room with some unbelievable guys,” the 32-year-old wrote.

“Football at times brings tough decisions, so I’d like to thank you for all the support received along the way! Stay safe everyone!”

Hayes — who won four senior caps in the green jersey — recently helped Celtic to a ninth Scottish Premiership title in-a-row and proved a reliable player there through the years.

A natural midfielder with that as his preferred position, he was often deployed to left-back instead. Hayes has lined out for Reading, Leicester City and Inverness Caledonion Thistle in the past, as has enjoyed several loan deals.

Under Hayes’ Instagram post, several of his past and present Cetic team-mates paid tribute. Captain Scott Brown wrote: “Going to miss you my man. What a man and what a player. Hard going in the dressing room to replace x”

“What a guy mate. Memories nobody can ever take away,” former Hoops left-back Kieran Tierney added, among many others.

