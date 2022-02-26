Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 26 February 2022
Advertisement

Jordan Henderson insists 'fantastic' Kelleher fully deserves Carabao Cup start

Liverpool’s Cork keeper has played every league cup tie bar one this season.

By Press Association Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 9:41 AM
49 minutes ago 806 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5694801
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has given goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher his full backing for the Carabao Cup final.
Image: Jon Super/PA
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has given goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher his full backing for the Carabao Cup final.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has given goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher his full backing for the Carabao Cup final.
Image: Jon Super/PA

LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN JORDAN Henderson believes goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher has fully justified his place in the Carabao Cup final team.

The Ireland international has played every tie in the competition this season bar one – when first-choice Alisson Becker was given a game after a Covid-enforced absence – and boss Jurgen Klopp took the unusual step of publicly naming the 23-year-old as a guaranteed starter a whole month before the trip to Wembley.

That has attracted criticism from some quarters who believe he should play his best goalkeeper but Kelleher has the full support of his manager and team-mates.

“I think he’s been outstanding. All the games he has come in he’s been outstanding in everything he has done,” said Henderson.

“He’s a fantastic lad, very level-headed and as a keeper: shot-stopping is fantastic, distribution is amazing – and so calm as well.

“He’s learning from the best keeper in the world day in, day out, which will help him. He’s always had that calmness about him, even when he makes big saves he has that calming presence about him which I really like.

“It will be a big moment for him at the weekend but he has to just keep doing what he’s been doing because he’s been fantastic.”

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders has a longer history with Kelleher than anyone in the first-team set-up and he also has no doubts about his qualities or temperament.

“I was the coach of the under-16s when we signed him so he came into my team. We saw from the start all the things that he shows now on a really high level, he had at that time,” he said.

“I think Caoimhín is a really good example. Him reaching the final shows there is an inside path for all young goalkeepers inside our club. It’s a compliment for the goalkeeper department, of course, to have this trust, for the manager to have this trust.

“But this is what I like: it’s possible for a young goalkeeper in our club to reach a final; with time, with a lot of training, with a lot of games, with a lot of steps. That’s really nice to see.”

Klopp returns to Wembley hoping to make it third time lucky at the stadium having lost the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund and the League Cup final against Manchester City within four months of taking over at Anfield.

The German is not a big believer in omens but one thing he will be changing is his choice of attire.

“I will not wear a suit but not because I am superstitious. I am pretty sure that someone told me before the Carling Cup final that I needed to wear a suit,” he said.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“With the Champions League in 2013, honestly, it is really silly but someone told me that it was expected to wear a suit on the touchline and then when I saw the coach next to me without a suit I thought, ‘Are you kidding me?’.

“No, I will not wear a suit for a football game unless it is a rule. It is not a problem. I don’t go as a tramp to a wedding or whatever. There are things you have to wear, but if I have a free choice (I won’t).

“I could stand there in swim shorts and as long as we win people will be happy. If we don’t win, it will be a big story – I will not wear swim shorts though.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to look ahead to Italy, chat about the provinces’ latest signings, and remember ‘Inga the Winga’.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie