ENGLAND MIDFIELDER JORDAN Henderson is set to join Brentford after leaving Ajax.
The 35-year-old will join Keith Andrews’ side after agreeing an early exit from his contract with the Dutch side, which still had a year remaining.
Former Liverpool captain Henderson, understood to have agreed a two-year deal, is set to bolster the Bees midfield following the departure of captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal.
Henderson left Liverpool in 2023, having lifted the Premier League trophy alongside winning the Champions League and FA Cup during a 12-year stay at Anfield.
However, his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq was short-lived, and he headed back to Europe with Ajax in January last year.
Despite missing out on England’s squad for Euro 2024, Henderson was brought back into the national team by new boss Thomas Tuchel as he plans for the 2026 World Cup.
Brentford are continuing a summer rebuild under Andrews following the departure of Thomas Frank to Tottenham.
The Bees have already signed goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool and 20-year-old midfielder Antoni Milambo from Feyenoord, while Michael Kayode’s loan switch from Fiorentina has been made into a permanent move.
Cameroon winger Bryan Mbeumo remains a target for Manchester United, who last month tabled a bid worth up to €72 million (£62.5m).
Keith Andrews moves to sign Jordan Henderson following early Ajax exit
