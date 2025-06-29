MEATH’S JORDAN MORRIS is savouring “the stuff of dreams” after helping Meath into their first All-Ireland semi-final since 2009.

The Royals overcame Galway this afternoon, finishing up 2-16 to 2-15 winners after a thrilling second half. Morris starred with 1-6 from play in a Man of the Match display.

“Emotions are fairly high at the minute,” Morris told RTÉ afterwards.

“We’re probably the only group in the country that thought we could make it this far, so we’re going to keep pushing on now.

“It’s unbelievable. Growing up, the stuff of dreams here… absolutely everything you want. No feeling can describe this. In two weeks’ time, we hope to have you (Meath fans) all back again to cheer us on.”

The Kingscourt Stars forward kicked a handful of wides early on, but persisted and was sensational down the stretch as momentum swung to and fro. Meath eventually prevailed, knocking 2022 and 2024 All-Ireland finalists Galway out of the Race for Sam.

“It’s something we’ve been working on, trying to control a game in the second half a bit,” Morris continued. “Galway got a bit of run on us and we clawed it back. It just shows good fighting spirit with the young lads here.”

“We’re relishing every week we get to train together, play together, so it’s another week under the belt now to hopefully push on.”

“Up the Royal,” he roared to conclude an emotionally-charged interview.

Ciarán Caulfield, meanwhile, was slightly more measured amidst the post-match euphoria.

“It’s nice to come back up here now after the last day, and put in a great performance,” the flying half-back said, referencing the Leinster final defeat to Louth.

“We’ve been building nicely, we came in today with a lot of belief. Just so happy to produce out there in Croke Park.”

When Morris’ comment about few people giving Meath a chance was put to Caulfield, and he was asked if it was something the group spoke about, the 21-year-old added:

“Not between us anyway. Maybe outside noise. Galway were obviously heavy favourites, they’ve been very successful in All-Ireland runs the last few years. We probably haven’t, but we just thought it was our time to push on and push this team into the next level.”

After huge championship wins over Dublin, Kerry and now Galway, Meath make the last four for the first time in 16 years. They’ll learn their opponents in the draw after Armagh-Kerry.

