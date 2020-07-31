This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 31 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coventry City midfielder with Ireland ambitions earns new two-year deal

Ex-Republic of Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley has committed to the Sky Blues until 2022.

By Paul Dollery Friday 31 Jul 2020, 2:45 PM
12 minutes ago 342 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5165021
Jordan Shipley signs his new deal.
Image: Coventry City FC
Jordan Shipley signs his new deal.
Jordan Shipley signs his new deal.
Image: Coventry City FC

COVENTRY CITY HAVE announced that former Republic of Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley has committed the next two years of his career to the club.

Shipley’s new deal ties him to the Championship newcomers until 2022 at least.

The midfielder was already contracted to the Sky Blues until next summer, but having played a key role in their League One title success, he has been rewarded with improved terms. 

In 42 appearances in all competitions, the 22-year-old contributed seven goals and assisted six more for Coventry, who are managed by former Manchester United striker Mark Robins.

Having already been capped by Ireland at U21 level, Shipley said earlier this month that he’s determined to play his way into senior international contention as his club returns to the second tier of English football after an eight-year absence.

He has played 120 times for Coventry since progressing through their youth system.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Read

29.07.20 Irish defender Warren O'Hora wins Young Player of the Season award at Brighton

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie