Coventry City midfielder with Ireland ambitions earns new two-year deal

COVENTRY CITY HAVE announced that former Republic of Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley has committed the next two years of his career to the club.

Shipley’s new deal ties him to the Championship newcomers until 2022 at least.

The midfielder was already contracted to the Sky Blues until next summer, but having played a key role in their League One title success, he has been rewarded with improved terms.

In 42 appearances in all competitions, the 22-year-old contributed seven goals and assisted six more for Coventry, who are managed by former Manchester United striker Mark Robins.

Having already been capped by Ireland at U21 level, Shipley said earlier this month that he’s determined to play his way into senior international contention as his club returns to the second tier of English football after an eight-year absence.

He has played 120 times for Coventry since progressing through their youth system.

