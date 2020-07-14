This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coventry City star targets Ireland senior debut after sealing Championship return

Former Ireland U21 midfielder Jordan Shipley helped his club to win the League One title this season.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 12:41 PM
10 minutes ago 269 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5149628
Coventry City's Jordan Shipley shows off the silverware at the recent League One trophy presentation.
Image: PA
Coventry City's Jordan Shipley shows off the silverware at the recent League One trophy presentation.
Coventry City's Jordan Shipley shows off the silverware at the recent League One trophy presentation.
Image: PA

SENIOR INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION is one of Jordan Shipley’s aims for next season after he helped Coventry City to achieve promotion to the Championship.

Having recently been crowned League One champions, Coventry will be back in the second tier of English football for the first time in eight years.

Shipley played a key role for the Sky Blues, who nowadays are under the management of former Manchester United striker Mark Robins.

He set a target of 10 goals and 10 assists for the campaign, which he may have reached if it hadn’t been curtailed with 12 games remaining due to Covid-19. In 42 appearances in all competitions, the 22-year-old midfielder contributed seven goals and assisted six more.

Shipley’s aims are similar for next season as Coventry bid to make the step-up successfully. However, the former Republic of Ireland U21 international has also got a first senior call-up in his sights.

He told the Coventry Telegraph: “Last season ended with me so close to 10 for both [goals and assists], but that is my target again for next season and I am really looking forward to seeing what happens.

“I also want that Ireland call-up as well. That’s something that I have been waiting for, but that is only going to come from good and consistent performances so it is all down to me at the end of the day.”

Although born in England, Shipley is eligible to represent Ireland through his mother. He won two U21 caps – against Israel and Germany in October 2018 – after being called up by then-manager Noel King.

With the current Championship season ongoing, 29 August and 12 September are being discussed as start dates for the 2020/21 campaign.

Stephen Kenny is due to have his first outing as Ireland senior manager away to Bulgaria in the Uefa Nations League on 3 September, which will be followed three days later by the visit of Finland to Dublin.

Related Read

10.07.20 The Bishopstown Blade: John Egan’s journey from GAA roots to the Premier League

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie