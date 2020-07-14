Coventry City star targets Ireland senior debut after sealing Championship return

Coventry City's Jordan Shipley shows off the silverware at the recent League One trophy presentation.

SENIOR INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION is one of Jordan Shipley’s aims for next season after he helped Coventry City to achieve promotion to the Championship.

Having recently been crowned League One champions, Coventry will be back in the second tier of English football for the first time in eight years.

Shipley played a key role for the Sky Blues, who nowadays are under the management of former Manchester United striker Mark Robins.

He set a target of 10 goals and 10 assists for the campaign, which he may have reached if it hadn’t been curtailed with 12 games remaining due to Covid-19. In 42 appearances in all competitions, the 22-year-old midfielder contributed seven goals and assisted six more.

Shipley’s aims are similar for next season as Coventry bid to make the step-up successfully. However, the former Republic of Ireland U21 international has also got a first senior call-up in his sights.

He told the Coventry Telegraph: “Last season ended with me so close to 10 for both [goals and assists], but that is my target again for next season and I am really looking forward to seeing what happens.

“I also want that Ireland call-up as well. That’s something that I have been waiting for, but that is only going to come from good and consistent performances so it is all down to me at the end of the day.”

Although born in England, Shipley is eligible to represent Ireland through his mother. He won two U21 caps – against Israel and Germany in October 2018 – after being called up by then-manager Noel King.

With the current Championship season ongoing, 29 August and 12 September are being discussed as start dates for the 2020/21 campaign.

Stephen Kenny is due to have his first outing as Ireland senior manager away to Bulgaria in the Uefa Nations League on 3 September, which will be followed three days later by the visit of Finland to Dublin.

