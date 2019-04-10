This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spieth coming in under the radar but confident of Masters push after fixing issues from the tee

While the three-time major champion may be confident entering play Thursday, he’s been up and down in recent tournaments.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 11:09 AM
https://the42.ie/4584981
Jordan Spieth believes he has made significant progress with the one area of his game which he believes has held him back the most in recent months.
JORDAN SPIETH HAS had plenty of success at Augusta National, even early in his career.

He became the second-youngest person to win the Masters in 2015 and has had a total of four top-three finishes in five starts at Augusta, including that victory. 

But, he said on Tuesday that he feels like he’s coming into this year’s tournament under the radar.

He’s also okay with that. 

“I feel great about the state of my game right now,” he said, as reported by Golfweek.com.

I feel like my recent results aren’t a tell of where my game is actually at, and I feel I’ve made a lot of strides in the last couple days in the tee‑to‑green game — really just off the tee, my long game, which has been the only separation from being able to win golf tournaments over the last month or so.

While the three-time major champion may be confident entering play Thursday, he’s been up and down in tournaments leading up to golf’s first elite championship.

Spieth has twice gone home on Fridays but has also played in the last group on a Sunday. 

“I feel like I’ve had a career’s worth of golf just at five events,” he said. 

This week, he will be looking to win a major for the first time since 2017, when he took home the Open Championship.

“[It's about] seeing the longevity of the career and how you do go through up and down, and everybody does,” Spieth said.

“And it’s how quickly can you climb out of the lows and how high can you go for the highs, and that’s the goal.”​

