Thursday 3 October, 2019
Murphy set for scan on rib injury as Ireland count cost of Russia win

Ireland said it was always the plan to replace Johnny Sexton after 40 minutes.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Kobe Misaki Stadium
By Murray Kinsella Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 3:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,562 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4835845

JORDI MURPHY WILL undergo a scan on the rib injury he suffered during Ireland’s 35-0 win over Russia in Pool A of the World Cup this evening.

The Ulster flanker only linked up with the Ireland squad on Monday, having replaced Jack Conan after the Leinster number eight was ruled out with a fractured foot, but Murphy is already among the walking wounded.

jordi-murphy-goes-off-injured Murphy was replaced by CJ Stander in the opening half. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The 28-year-old lasted just 26 minutes as he won his 30th cap before being forced off in clear pain, with CJ Stander replacing him.

“Jordi, he has just got squeezed in the ribs,” said Ireland boss Joe Schmidt post-match. “He may have popped a rib there, so we’re going to get him checked out.

“He was pretty uncomfortable and that was disappointing because our plan was only to play him for 40 minutes and keep CJ fresh for 40 minutes as well. We’ll see what that comes back like.”

If Murphy is cruelly ruled out of playing again in Japan, Munster man Tommy O’Donnell appears to be next in line in the back row should Schmidt need to make another call-up. O’Donnell was part of Ireland’s wider World Cup pre-season squad.

Meanwhile, there are concerns for Joey Carbery after he was withdrawn from the clash against Russia due to aggravating an ankle injury during yesterday’s captain’s run.

Carbery had only returned from a seven-week spell on the sidelines during last weekend’s defeat to Japan, playing the closing quarter at out-half.

Ireland will need to further assess what they called an “irritation” of the previous injury but Carbery’s fitness is a worry. Carbery was replaced on the bench by Conor Murray, who was an unused replacement.

“Joey is good,” said Schmidt. “I think he would have been OK to play but Conor Murray was very keen to play.

“Just after the captain’s run, Joey jarred his heel into the ground. So there might be a bit of bruising in the ankle.

“But he should hopefully be fine.”

Johnny Sexton was replaced at half-time after making his return from a quad injury to start for and captain Ireland, while fullback Rob Kearney was substituted off with a knock in the second half.

“Johnny is all good,” said Schmidt, with his out-half smiling alongside him at the post-match press conference.

The Ireland head coach said that it had always been their plan to give Sexton a 40-minute outing before bringing Jack Carty into the fray.

“Rob is OK and again we were going to give him 50 or 60 minutes, so making the change when we did made sense,” continued Schmidt.

“He just felt a little bit tight in the groin and we felt it was about time to take him off anyway.” 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Kobe Misaki Stadium
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

