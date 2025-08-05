Jorge Costa, captain of Jose Mourinho's Porto 2004 Champions League winners, dies aged 53

JORGE COSTA, who captained FC Porto to Champions League glory in 2004 under Jose Mourinho, has died aged 53.

Costa suffered a cardiac arrest at Porto’s training ground today, the club have said, paying tribute to “a key figure in the club’s history”.

“The legendary FC Porto captain and current director of professional football, passed away this Tuesday following a cardiopulmonary arrest,” the club said in a statement.

The former Portuguese international defender collapsed on Tuesday morning at the club’s training ground.

He was rushed to hospital, where he died shortly after arriving, according to local media.

Costa spent most of his playing career with the club, winning eight league titles and the Champions League in 2004 under Jose Mourinho. He played 50 times for the Portuguese national team.

José Mourinho explains the difference between a captain and a leader, using Jorge Costa as an example.



Farewell, Jorge Costa. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/3jJjFL697l — IM🇵🇹 (@Iconic_Mourinho) August 5, 2025

He belongs to the golden generation of Portuguese players who won the 1991 U20 World Cup, alongside Luis Figo.

“It’s a shock,” Prime Minister Luis Montenegro wrote on social media, hailing Costa as “an example of dedication and commitment”.

Porto’s rivals Benfica and Sporting Lisbon also paid tribute.

“Portuguese football is poorer,” Benfica said in a statement, saluting “a key figure in football and national sport, first as a player, then as a coach, and, more recently, as a manager”.

